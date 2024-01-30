Watch Now
Man assaults elderly woman at her front door after following her home from store: Virginia Beach police

Virginia Beach Police Department
Posted at 10:14 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 22:14:55-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are looking for a man they say followed a woman home from a store and assaulted her at her front door.

On Monday, a man followed an elderly woman around a store and into the parking lot, making lewd comments, according to the VBPD.

She didn't know that the man also followed her to her home in the 400 block of Putnam Road where he assaulted her by her front door, according to police.

Police say the man is wanted for simple assault

The suspect is a Black man wearing glasses, a red long-sleeve shirt, jeans, boots and a black hair covering, according to the VBPD.

Police say that he was driving a white, 4-door Buick sedan with a spare tire on the rear driver's side, a sunroof, tinted windows, VA tags with the last four characters possibly being 7663 and no front tags.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect should contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or submit a tip anonymously through the Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or at P3tips.com.

