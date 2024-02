PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot on the 1200 block of Highland Avenue Thursday night.

Portsmouth police say that a call about the shooting came in around 9:30 p.m., and that they found one man injured.

Top Stories: deadly Newport News shooting, train car derail, St. Jude Dream Home

News 3 has crews on the way to the scene.

The Portsmouth Police Department says that the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.