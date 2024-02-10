Watch Now
Man shot on 35th Street, in hospital with life-threatening injuries: Newport News police

Posted at 7:53 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 19:53:17-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The ShotSpotter caught gunshots fired on the 800 block of 35th Street Thursday night, according to police.

Around 9:30 p.m. officers found one man outside with at least one gunshot wound, and he was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police say that there is no suspect information at this time and that the investigation is ongoing.

