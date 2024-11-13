Mango Medical closes gap in healthcare access in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON, Va. — Safety in a medical practice is something “Dr. T” shares she wants her patients feel when they walk in.

Just this month, Mango Medical opened its doors to the community. Offering a new way for patients to get better access to healthcare.

“Orange is such a color of happiness,” says Dr Nzinga Teule -Hekima as she describes her office and uniform. “ It’s a color of joy and it’s a color of safety.”

“Direct primary care is meeting patients where they are at and moving them toward their health goals,” said Dr. T. “It’s about having a doctor when you need them. I’m the doctor in your pocket I like to say. I’m available 24/7.”

In typical medicine practice, Dr. T says physicians work for third parties. Direct primary care is something like another program called concierge care.

According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, direct primary care is different than concierge care because it offers lower monthly fees and does not participate in any payer programs, which means no copay and no insurance needed.

According to the Virginia Health Care Foundation, 7.7 % of Virginians under the age of 65 are uninsured. With direct primary care offered at Mango Medical, those patients that are uninsured can get the top-notch care needed at a monthly subscription cost.

“I’ve done everything from my levels are normal and I’ve lost weight and I’m doing a lot of things in my life and its more than just a fad it’s an actual lifestyle change,” says Lakesha Brown-Renfro, director of patient experience at Mango Medical.

Before working with the practice, Lakesha Brown-Renfro faced some health concerns that she knew were serious but couldn’t get answers.

As a military spouse she also faced challenges with getting care from the same doctor. She says with direct primary care you can have access to the same doctor and get the help you need when you need it.

“So, if you’re having pain or having things you don’t have to feel like you have to ignore them because you have someone who is going to take your opinion about your body to heart because it is healthcare with heart,” she says.

Dr. T does offer conventional treatments and holistic. If you would like both she can also offer you a combination to meet your needs and goals.

