Angelina Resendiz's cause & manner of death are 'undetermined': OCME

Virginia U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are talking about their letter to the Secretary of the Navy in response to the disappearance and death of a sailor stationed at Naval Station Norfolk.
NORFOLK, Va. — The manner of Seaman Angelina Resendiz's death has been ruled as undetermined, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner stated.

Resendiz's body was discovered in a wooded area behind Richard Bowling Elementary School in Norfolk on June 9 after she had been missing for nearly two weeks.

Resendiz's mother, Esmeralda Castle, had discussed the state of her daughter's body before the funeral.

TIMELINE: Everything we know about the death of Angelina Resendiz

“I went to the funeral home… I wanted to see her, you know, I didn't know what to expect. I knew she’d been missing for days and she was found outside, and it probably wouldn't look the best," said Castle. “I saw her body and she was covered, just infested with maggots, with bugs and decaying. And they didn't preserve her body or prepare her to come home.”

We learned there is another sailor in pre-trial confinement in connection to her death, that person's name has not been confirmed by authorities.

