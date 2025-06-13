Former JAG helps explain what may be going on with Angelina Resendiz case

NORFOLK — The death of 21-year-old sailor Angelina Resendiz, who was found dead in a Norfolk neighborhood this week, raises many questions. Resendiz vanished from her barracks at Naval Station Norfolk last month, prompting a search that ended in tragedy.

Now, another sailor is in military confinement in connection with her death.

Esmerelda Castle, Resendiz’s mother, expressed her heartbreak before her daughter was found, stating, “I want to see you again; I love you. Everything is going to be okay. One way or another, we will see each other again.” Castle held onto hope that her daughter would be located safely, but she now believes Resendiz was murdered.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) has not named the detained sailor, but confirmed they are being held in pretrial confinement in connection with Resendiz's case.

Patrick Korody, a former JAG, is now a criminal defense attorney with two decades of experience in court-martial and criminal defense cases. He said he defends servicemembers of all branches, worldwide though has no connection with the Resendiz case. Korody explained the next steps for the detained sailor. “Within 7 days of being placed in pre-trial confinement, that sailor has the right to a hearing in front of a military judge to determine whether or not he will continue to stay in confinement,” he said.

Korody noted that this hearing is similar to a bond hearing in a civilian court, but he said, “The primary difference is: there is no amount of money that this sailor could get released on. This is not about money.” He says the hearing will evaluate whether a crime occurred, if the sailor being held likely committed that crime, and if he poses a flight risk, among other factors. This process will determine whether charges will be brought against him, which could lead to an Article 32 preliminary hearing—similar to a grand jury hearing.

Investigations are ongoing as NCIS continues to gather evidence. Korody stated, “They are probably searching cell phones, computers, they’re probably sending out subpoenas…”

He added, “Just like a civilian process, the law enforcement, they’re going to continue to investigate. They’re going to collect evidence. They’re going to interview witnesses. They’re going to test any forensic evidence they could have.”

While NCIS has not indicated if the detained sailor has been charged, Korody pointed out a significant aspect of military law in terms of punishment in the case of murder. He said that if Resendiz was murdered, a suspect could face the death penalty, despite Virginia’s abolition of capital punishment. However, Korody considers this unlikely. “Based on what I have seen, and having done dozens of death penalty cases, I don’t think this is a death penalty case,” he added.

The Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy, according to NCIS.

A spokesperson for the Resendiz family has stated that her mother in Texas was not properly notified through official channels about her daughter’s disappearance.