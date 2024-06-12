Sailor dies aboard USS Helena submarine while moored at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A sailor died aboard the USS Helena while it was moored at Naval Station Norfolk, according to the public affairs officer of Submarine Forces.

The U.S. Navy confirmed the death of Sonar Technician Submarine 3rd Class Timothy S. Sanders, and said command and Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) are investigating.

A public affairs officer with Submarine Forces sent News 3 a statement on Sander's death:

“Sonar Technician Submarine 3rd Class Timothy S. Sanders, assigned to USS Helena (SSN 725), was found deceased onboard the boat pierside at Naval Station Norfolk, Va. on May 24, 2024. We deeply mourn the loss of our shipmate, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Sailor’s family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time. Grief counseling services and support are being provided through the chain of command and local chaplain resources. The U.S. Navy is cooperating fully with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), who are investigating this incident. As a matter of policy, the Navy does not discuss ongoing investigations. For more information, please direct your questions to NCIS.”



