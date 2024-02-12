Multiple injuries after hit-&-run Sunday morning, man arrested: Virginia Beach police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There was a hit-and-run at the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Around 1:50 a.m., emergency services responded to the crash site where there were multiple people injured, according to police. They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tanner Amos, 30, was arrested after leaving the crash, according to the Virginia Beach police. He is charged with felony hit-and-run, felon eluding, misdemeanor DUI and driving on a suspended license.

