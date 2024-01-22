Multiple Isle of Wight crews battle fire in residential home under construction

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Five separate Isle of Wight fire crews responded to a residential structure fire on Monday morning.

Crews from Rushmere Volunteer Fire Department, Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department, Isle of Wight Fire Rescue and Surry Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a residential structure fire at 7:21 a.m. on Creekway Drive in the Rushmere area of the county.

Top Stories: Monday, Jan. 22

When crews arrived they found a large unoccupied house in the final stages of construction with flames and heavy smoke coming from inside the structure.

Isle of Wight firefighters say a quick knock down of the fire was attempted but crews were removed from the interior due to the volume of the fire and heat they encountered inside.

The fire was marked under control at 8:44 a.m., but crews are remaining on the scene to extinguish hot spots.

No injuries were reported, according to firefighters.

The fire is currently under investigation, and there is no cause available at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.