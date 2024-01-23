Watch Now
Immigration overtakes inflation as top voter concern

Posted at 8:30 AM, Jan 23, 2024
More voters seem to be concerned about immigration these days instead of inflation, according to a new poll by Harvard.

The survey shows that 35 percent of voters listed immigration as their top concern. The issue jumped 7 percentage points compared to the previous month's poll.

It also overtook inflation for the first time.

The poll's results show that 77% of voters believe the Biden administration should make a deal with the Republicans to increase border security - including 65% of Democrats.

According to the poll, inflation is now the second most popular issue, followed by the economy and jobs.

