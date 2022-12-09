Nonprofit partners with Chesapeake to support Walmart mass shooting victims

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Just two weeks after a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, a memorial continues to grow in front of the Sam's Circle store with flowers and candles to honor the lives lost.

A former Walmart employee told News 3 she worked with one of the victims, Brian Pendleton, and she's still grieving.

"His birthday was just the week after and we were supposed to get a drink," said Jasmine Rankins. "When you see somebody the week before and you talk to them and always see them, you expect to see them all the time. I'm just crushed by this whole thing."

Rankins worked at Walmart for three years and recently left for a new job over the summer. She said she is devastated she no longer gets to see Pendleton.

"I just broke down. I couldn't even speak," Rankins said.

Pendleton was one of six people killed on Nov. 22 when an employee opened fire in the store before turning the gun on himself. Several others were injured.

Rankins described Pendleton as a jokester.

"When he came in, he just immediately started joking," she said. "That was Brian, even if he was having a bad day, he was joking."

Jo Ann Short, the CEO of the nonprofit known as The Planning Council, said the organization is partnering with the City of Chesapeake to facilitate donations for the families who were impacted.

"We are giving 100 percent of the donations to the families directly," Shot said. "The six that were murdered, the four that were injured. Ten equal checks will be distributed on regular intervals."

Short said the donations will be collected, then handed over to the city who will contact the families and distribute the checks.

Donations can be made at The Planning Council's website.

Casheba Cannon is also remembering one of the victims. She tutored Tyneka Johnson in high school.

"She was very witty with a great personality," Cannon said. "She was a bright light in a dim room."