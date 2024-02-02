Watch Now
Norfolk Botanical Garden in running for Best Botanical Garden in U.S.

Posted at 9:36 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 21:36:12-05

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Botanical Garden was nominated for Best Bontanical Garden in the United States in the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards 2024.

Now through Feb. 29 at noon, voting is open for the best botanical garden in the nation.

The Norfolk Botanical Garden is nominated alongside the U.S. Botanic Garden, the Atlanta Botanical Garden and the Desert Botanic Garden.

Vote daily at the Newsweek 90 website for your favorite botanical garden.

