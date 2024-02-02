Norfolk Botanical Garden in running for Best Botanical Garden in U.S.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Botanical Garden was nominated for Best Bontanical Garden in the United States in the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards 2024.

Now through Feb. 29 at noon, voting is open for the best botanical garden in the nation.

Norfolk Norfolk Botanical Garden constructing on 'Garden of Tomorrow' Colter Anstaett

The Norfolk Botanical Garden is nominated alongside the U.S. Botanic Garden, the Atlanta Botanical Garden and the Desert Botanic Garden.

Vote daily at the Newsweek 90 website for your favorite botanical garden.