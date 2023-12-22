North Carolina man faces 98 felony charges related to thefts in Nags Head, Kill Devil Hills: Police

OUTER BANKS, Va. — The Town of Nags Head and Kill Devil Hills police departments arrested a man accused of nearly 100 felonies related to thefts.

Donald Gray, 25, faces 50 felony and 15 misdemeanor charges in Nags Head and 48 felony and 16 misdemeanor charges in Kill Devil Hills, according to recent release about the joint operation.

Among the charges is felony breaking and entering vehicles and businesses, felony larceny of a firearm, financial card theft, possession of a firearm by a felon and more, according to the release.

The Town of Nags Head and Kill Devil Hills jointly investigated the thefts and arrested Gray on Nov. 28.

Anyone with more information about Gray's or other criminals' activities should contact the Nags Head Police Department at 252-441-6386 or the Kill Devil Hills Police Department at 252-449-5337.