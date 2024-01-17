One fatality in crash on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard: Norfolk Police

NORFOLK, Va. — There was a fatal crash on East Virginia Beach Boulevard Wednesday.

Around 6:30 a.m., NPD officers went to the 3500 block o East Virginia Beach Boulevard after a car hit a flatbed truck stopped at a traffic light, according to police.

#Update #NPDNews Norfolk Police identify driver killed in crash on E Virginia Beach Boulevard https://t.co/K58IEr8QNI https://t.co/2n351SZlLI — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) January 17, 2024

Shawn D. Comparto, 50, of Chesapeake was the driver of the car and died from his injuries, according to police.

The Norfolk Police Department's Auto Squad Unit and Traffic Fatality Team is investigating.

Stay with News 3 for updates.