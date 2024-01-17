Watch Now
One fatality in crash on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard: Norfolk Police

Posted at 4:36 PM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 16:36:18-05

NORFOLK, Va. — There was a fatal crash on East Virginia Beach Boulevard Wednesday.

Around 6:30 a.m., NPD officers went to the 3500 block o East Virginia Beach Boulevard after a car hit a flatbed truck stopped at a traffic light, according to police.

Shawn D. Comparto, 50, of Chesapeake was the driver of the car and died from his injuries, according to police.

The Norfolk Police Department's Auto Squad Unit and Traffic Fatality Team is investigating.

