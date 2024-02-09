Watch Now
One person in hospital after pedestrian involved crash on S. Newtown Rd.: Norfolk police

Posted at 9:49 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 21:49:41-05

NORFOLK, Va. — There was a pedestrian involved crash on South Newtown Road Thursday evening.

One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a Norfolk Police Department post on the social media platform X.

Police say that the call about the crash came in around 8:45 p.m. and they are currently on the scene.

