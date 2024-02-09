One person in hospital after pedestrian involved crash on S. Newtown Rd.: Norfolk police

NORFOLK, Va. — There was a pedestrian involved crash on South Newtown Road Thursday evening.

One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a Norfolk Police Department post on the social media platform X.



#NPD is currently on scene for a crash involving a pedestrian in the 100 block of S Newtown Road. A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 8:45 p.m. pic.twitter.com/9UDzAwNPw9 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) February 9, 2024

Police say that the call about the crash came in around 8:45 p.m. and they are currently on the scene.

