Opportunities for small businesses 'bloom' with pop-up shop in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Small businesses in Portsmouth are getting the opportunity to "bloom" in the olde towne. That's because Bloom Coworking, Portsmouth Partnership and the city's economic development authority partnered to create Bloom Market.

Bloom Market is a pop-up shop geared to help local businesses grow and learn.

The groups are now looking for retailers to fill out the space.

WTKR staff Cynthia Price inside her shop.

Retailer Cynthia Price started her business Authenticality Co. years ago.

"I literally started ACo in my kitchen," Authenticality Co. founder Cynthia Price explained.

Over the years, the business has grown. She's now using a Bloom space to sell her candles and self-care products.

"To be able to come into a space, not break the bank, and test your concepts has been really valuable," said Price.

The ability to test out business concepts without having to commit to a full lease agreement is one thing Portsmouth Partnership executive director Michelle Wren hopes will bring retailers into Bloom Market.

"When you look at downtown Portsmouth it's just ready for growth," said Michelle Wren, executive director of Portsmouth Partnership.

The 1,200-square-foot Bloom Market is a year-long pilot program funded by the economic development authority. It's meant to give small, local retailers storefront space — that's staffed and managed — and business training and mentorship. Wren explained although retail has largely moved online in recent years, she believes retailers and customers still want a storefront.

"People who are buying a product locally would like to meet the maker," said Wren.

"What's been really impactful for my business is to be able to get the customer feedback," added Price. "To see their face when they smell a candle. To see the actual in person response to a product."

Both women said it's rewarding to see small businesses grow in the city of Portsmouth.

The Bloom Market space at 719 High Street will open in early March. Find more information here.