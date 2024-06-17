Parishioners come to defense of ousted Virginia Beach Catholic pastor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - — Parishioners of St. John the Apostle Church question why Fr. Rob Cole was removed as pastor of the church and school last week.

"There's a lot of people who are upset. There's a lot of people who are angry," said parishioner Dom Raso.

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond released a statement last week saying Bishop Barry Knestout determined the church "would benefit from new pastoral leadership," which ended Fr. Rob's tenure after more than 15 years.

"For us looking at what's going on from the outside of other leadership saying that we would benefit from somebody else is something we just don't agree with," said Raso.

In early May, a student at the school came forward and said the father of one of her friends sexually abused her.

That parent, Vincent Jakawich, took his own life shortly after the allegations were brought forward.

In a separate case, Jakawich was charged with aggravated sexual battery with a child under 13 years old , but pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and battery.

The allegations did not happen at the school or church.

When the latest allegation was made in May, Fr. Rob was put on temporary leave from the parish and then last week Bishop Knestout announced he was being removed, but did not provide specifics as to why.

"It's heartbreaking to hear about what happened. We're praying for the families that are affected," said Raso. "None of that happened here. None of that happened at our church. That's why we just want to know what's going on. Where is Fr. Rob at fault?"

Raso says under Fr. Rob's leadership the church has grown in parishioners, and some of them would like to see him return.

"In a perfect world, Fr. Rob Cole would be right back here doing what he does best and that's leading this parish to be where it is today and it will continue to grow," said Raso.