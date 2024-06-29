Debates, rallies, and why Virginia is in play this presidential election

NORFOLK, Va. — The road to the White House goes through Hampton Roads.

That's what some legal and political analysts are saying.

News 3 spoke to one analyst to unpack this week's debate, the rallies and what voters can expect going forward.

The first presidential debate this election season kicked off Thursday. That was where President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump shared the stage for the first time in nearly four years. The two clashed on abortion, immigration, inflation and more.

Post-debate Trump headed to Chesapeake for a rally Friday.

"As every American saw firsthand last night, this election is a choice between strength and weakness, competence and incompetence, peace and prosperity or war or no war," Trump told the crowd.

He addressed the debate, criticized Biden and made promises.

"But instead of a Biden tax increase, I will deliver a Trump tax cut and call it a Trump middle class tax cut," said Trump.

Also Friday, Biden stopped in North Carolina.

"Donald Trump is a genuine threat to this nation. He's a threat to our freedom. He's a threat to this democracy. He's a literal threat to everything America stands for," Biden told that crowd.

He said he believed in truth and respect, acknowledged his age, and said he believes he's right for the job.

But what does this all mean for our area? Professor and legal and political analyst Dr. Eric Claville said Virginia, right now, is fairly purple.

"One thing is certain is Hampton Roads is the epicenter of political power both statewide and now nationally," said Claville.

He said many of our leaders, military, and economy are key to the political influence.

"A lot of individuals in this area are locked in to what is happening in the world," said Claville.

He added that we can't overlook Chesapeake's role.

"Over the course of several election cycles we found that Chesapeake is kind of the canary in the coal mine. How Chesapeake goes, we found, that's how the actual election goes, presidential that is," said Claville.

How do the voters feel so far?

"If you take a look on the Republican side, they're energized. Their candidate, despite all the legal issues, despite all the negativity of the last four years in which served, they're energized because he actually showed strength and a sense of stability. But once again it was coupled with misinformation. On the Democratic side we saw a lot of trepidation. Their candidate sounded weak, their candidate sounded confused. Even though the facts were solid," said Claville. "But the day after [the debate], we're finding where each party are galvanizing around their presumptive nominees. I believe president Biden and former president Donald Trump will be the nominees in this presidential election."

Dr. Claville added as the political season heats up you can expect more visits from the candidates, more investments, and, of course, more political ads.