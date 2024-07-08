Dems need 'strongest path forward' to beat Trump: Virginia Sen. Warner

WASHINGTON — A few days after the Washington Post reported Sen. Mark Warner was apparently building a coalition to convince President Biden to drop out of the race, the Virginia Democrat released a statement saying the party needs to have a conversation about the "strongest path forward."

As reported by the Post last week, Sen. Warner believes President Biden isn’t fit to stay in the presidential race following his widely criticized debate performance against former president Donald Trump last month.

Rep. Quigley explains why he's calling for President Biden to step aside

Warner's statement Monday emphasized another Trump term would be "perilous for rule of law and for our democracy," but took a more subdued tone.

“With so much at stake in the upcoming election, now is the time for conversations about the strongest path forward," Warner said.

After the debate, experts noted that Biden's shaky performance could deter voters and cause trouble for Democrats.

Breaking down ABC News' Friday night interview with President Biden

Warner's office did not confirm nor deny his plans. But in Monday's statement, he suggested that Biden needs to do a better job of getting his message out.

“As these conversations continue, I believe it is incumbent upon the President to more aggressively make his case to the American people, and to hear directly from a broader group of voices about how to best prevent Trump’s lawlessness from returning to the White House," Warner said.