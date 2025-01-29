Federal spending freeze leads to 'chaos' for Chesapeake nonprofit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Local nonprofits are trying to figure out how President Trump's Executive Order freezing federal grant spending will impact them.

For Kids in Chesapeake helps children and families experiencing poverty in Hampton Roads with a variety of services, including a crisis hotline and other resources like a shelter.

Watch: Trump admin rescinds memo on federal funding freeze for grants, loans

Trump administration rescinds memo on federal funding freeze for grants, loans

"We heard about the freeze in the same way everyone else did — on the news, and it was pretty chaotic here yesterday as we tried to sort out what it means," said Thaler McCormick, CEO of the organization.

McCormick said that 42 percent of For Kids' funding comes from the federal government, meaning the freeze could have a significant and immediate impact.

"We are writing checks to landlords to be able to put services out on the street — it's impacted pretty immediately," McCormick said.

Watch: Fed won't change interest rates despite Trump pressure

Federal Reserve decides not to change interest rates despite pressure from Trump

However, shortly after McCormick was being interviewed, word surfaced that the legal memo outlining the execution of the President's order was being rescinded, leading to some momentary relief.

"We have to wait and see if the grant lines are back open or reporting structure is back open, but in general, we're feeling much better than we were an hour ago," McCormick said.

The situation remains uncertain as a judge has frozen the implementation of the President's order until a court hearing scheduled for Monday.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted to X that the president’s executive order is still in effect, though the memo about the order has been rescinded, leaving many questions unanswered.

Watch related: Trump offers federal workers buyout with 7 months pay to shrink gov't

Trump offers all federal workers a buyout with 7 months' pay in effort to shrink size of government

"I think everyone’s in a holding pattern because the funds that were frozen are the kinds of funding that literally keeps families off the streets and keeps medicine flowing,” McCormick added. “So I think for all of us, we're a little bit waiting on what's next."

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Virginia) addressed the situation on Wednesday morning.

"The steps President Trump is taking are steps first of all that he told everyone he was going to do and received a massive, massive vote of confidence by the American public to do and that is to re-establish fiscal responsibility and to make sure that the tax payer money that is entrusted to government is being used wisely," he said.

For now, impacted groups are waiting to see the exact next steps.