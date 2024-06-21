Former President Donald Trump to visit Hampton Roads day after debate for presidential campaign

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Virginia on June 28 for a campaign event after the first presidential event, according to CBS.

Our sister station in Richmond, WTVR, has independently confirmed that Trump will be in the Hampton Roads area Friday.

Watch: How could the Trump trial verdict impact fall's election in Virginia?

How could the Trump trial verdict impact this fall's election in Virginia?

The Trump campaign hopes to build off the momentum of the debate and gain support from the commonwealth that President Joe Biden won by 10 points in 2020, CBS mentions.

CBS reports that the Democratic National Committee has expressed doubt regarding any GOP optimism towards Virginia.

"Trump lost Virginia by double digits in 2020, and Glenn Youngkin lost the Virginia legislative elections last year, despite his high-profile attempt to hold the Virginia House and flip the Virginia Senate," DNC spokesperson Abhi Rahman said to CBS. "Virginians have rejected MAGA Trump Republicans time and time again, from 2016 onwards, and will do so again in November."

Governor Glenn Youngkin will also be in attendance Friday.