How you can still vote in Virginia and North Carolina after the registration deadline passes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The official deadline to register to vote on Super Tuesday has now passed in Virginia and North Carolina, but people can still vote due to same-day voter registration.

In Virginia, if someone voted that way, their ballot would be a provisional one.

"You show up at your polling place," said Walter Latham, the Registrar in York County. "We will collect your information. You'll vote a provisional ballot and then we check it to make sure you haven't voted somewhere else or you're still registered somewhere else. We'll update that and then if you're qualified, the electoral board will count your vote."

Latham also pointed out that early voting happens at registrar offices, but if someone is voting on actual Election Day, they need to go to their voter precinct.

"Sometimes, people do get confused because they will say, 'I voted here last time,'" said Latham. "Well, they did, but it was early voting. If they wait til primary day, they've got to go in person to the regular polling place."

Another issue people might run into is if someone requests a mail-in ballot, they either have to mail in the ballot or bring it with them to a polling place if they decide to vote in person.

"If they show up and they don't have their ballot with them, they may have to vote provisionally," said Latham. "That way, we make sure that someone doesn't get to vote twice or have two ballots floating around for them."

This is just the start of voting in 2024 in North Carolina and Virginia.

"We'll be doing a lot of voting this year, so people have a lot of votes they can cast this year," said Latham. "Three different times."