Gov. Youngkin to lead economic trade mission to Europe

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is set to embark on an economic trade mission to Europe, leading a delegation to Paris and London starting June 15. The initiative aims to bolster investment, workforce, and innovation ties with key European partners.

In London, Governor Youngkin, alongside First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin, will participate in a rededication ceremony for the statue of George Washington in Trafalgar Square. The statue was initially gifted by the Commonwealth of Virginia in 1914. Joining Youngkin on the trade mission are Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura, Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller, and senior officials from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

“Virginia is home to many of the world’s premier aerospace companies, and this trade mission is an opportunity to showcase our best-in-class workforce, business-friendly environment, and proven economic development expertise,” Governor Youngkin said. “Since January 2022, Virginia has seen record-breaking capital investment commitments from companies expanding here in Virginia and global businesses choosing to build their future in the Commonwealth. We’re proud to bring that momentum to the international stage and highlight the advantages that continue to make Virginia a leading destination for innovation, opportunity, and investment.”

Governor Youngkin will kick off the mission at the 2025 Paris Air Show, where he plans to meet with chief executives from global aviation and defense companies. He aims to promote Virginia’s advanced-manufacturing assets and highlight the Commonwealth’s new Aerospace Talent Accelerator, which will graduate its first class this summer.

Over the last decade, Virginia has successfully landed 68 aerospace and unmanned-systems projects, resulting in over $850 million in investment and creating more than 4,200 high-skill jobs. Key assets supporting this momentum include NASA Wallops Flight Facility, NASA Langley Research Center, the National Institute of Aerospace, and the Virginia Modeling, Analysis, and Simulation Center. The biennial Paris Air Show attracts over 300,000 attendees and 2,400 exhibitors from 90 nations.

In the United Kingdom, already one of Virginia’s largest sources of foreign direct investment, Governor Youngkin will engage with corporate leaders and investors to deepen commercial ties and advocate for new expansion projects within the Commonwealth.

Since January 2022, companies have announced more than $100 billion in capital investment commitments and created over 270,000 jobs in Virginia. By showcasing the Commonwealth’s world-class talent, pro-business climate, and spirit of partnership, the 2025 Economic Trade Mission is poised to position Virginia for future high-value projects and sustain opportunities statewide.

