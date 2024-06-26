Mental health, marriage equality, among new Va. laws taking effect July 1

On July 1, a batch of new laws will go into effect in the commonwealth.

One of those laws is inspired by the death of Irvo Otieno and is intended to ensure that families have access to their loved ones while they are in a mental health crisis.

Otieno's case sparked calls for mental health and law enforcement reform.

The Henrico man died last year while in custody at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County.

Irvo's Law was one of 31 total bills Governor Glenn Youngkin signed in a ceremony earlier this month that are designed to improve mental health care access in Virginia.

These laws are part of his 'Right Help, Right Now' plan.

The plan also includes funding to hire more staff at 9-8-8 call centers and finding ways to transport people to mental health care facilities other than being taken by law enforcement.

Another law going into effect soon protects the right to marriage for LGBTQ couples.

Advocates said the new law helps ease what has been an uncertain time since just over two years ago when the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade.

In that ruling, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court should also reconsider its same-sex marriage decision.

Youngkin signed the law on March 8 to prevent clerks from denying couples a marriage license based on their gender, sex, or race.

According to Youngkin, he signed because of another portion of the law which clarifies that churches and clergy have the right to refuse to perform a marriage ceremony.