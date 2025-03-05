Ousted Hampton VA worker to attend Trump Congressional address

NORFOLK, Va. — President Donald Trump will address Congress Tuesday night for the first time since taking office again.

Local lawmakers are gearing up to hear the President outline his agenda as his administration continues to implement cuts to the federal government.

As previously reported, a dozen workers were let go at the Hampton VA Medical Center last week, and one of those former employees will be attending the President’s speech in Washington, D.C.

“I honestly just broke down,” said Alex Hunt, recalling the moment she found out she was being let go from her job as a supply technician at the Hampton VA Medical Center.

“My heart broke. I felt completely crushed because I was being terminated,” Hunt added.

An Army veteran, Hunt had been working at the VA since last September.

“When it comes to patient care, every job is very essential, especially when it comes to talking about the health of our veterans,” she said.

Hunt will be the guest of local Congressman Bobby Scott as President Trump addresses Congress.

“There are always ways that you can make things more efficient, but firing people indiscriminately…how efficient is that?” said Scott.

The cuts have attracted attention from lawmakers across the aisle. Republican Congresswoman Jen Kiggans wrote a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, urging him to limit the number of veterans affected by the cuts.

“I think someone said it best, they said we should measure twice and cut once, right? I think precise is a good word,” Kiggans said.

The Trump administration, along with entrepreneur Elon Musk, has stated that they are working to shrink the size of the federal government.

“We wish to keep everyone who is doing a job that is essential and doing that job well,” Musk said last week.

Hunt hopes to convey a message to Washington.

“I want to tell my story to let them know this is not just numbers; there’s a face behind the number that you fired,” she said.