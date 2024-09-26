Polls show a razor thin matchup between Harris, Trump in North Carolina

MOYOCK, N.C. — All eyes are on the Tar Heel state as polls continue to show a very close race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

A New York Times poll out this week gives Trump a two-percent advantage over Harris, although the Real Clear Polling average currently separates the two by just half a percent.

Both campaigns have made several stops in North Carolina. Harris stopped in Greensboro last week. Trump was in Wilmington last weekend.

"This state probably does have a Republican lean of a point or two, but a strong campaign by one party and a weak performance by the other party definitely puts North Carolina up for grabs," said Jason Husser, director of Elon University's poll.

Husser says northeastern North Carolina is very diverse with more wealthy communities on the Outer Banks to more rural communities between there and Raleigh.

"Northeastern North Carolina is one of the hardest areas to sort of give a clear picture of, simply because it is such a diverse region of the state," he said.

A Democrat hasn't won a presidential race in North Carolina since Barack Obama in 2008.

Four years ago, Trump carried the state by a very slim margin of 1.3-percent, winning him 15 crucial electoral votes.

This time around, 16 electoral votes are up for grabs.

"I think Republicans in North Carolina are feeling really great about the presidential race," said Virginia Wasserberg, chair of the Pasquotank Republican Party, who says enthusiasm in the county is very high.

"I mean, folks that are coming by our office, they're really motivated when it comes to supporting Donald Trump and JD Vance. They're coming and getting candidates' signs," she said.

Democrats are also closely keeping tabs on the race.

"I've been involved in every presidential election beginning in 1968 and I can tell you this one is unique. This one is different. There's a lot of energy," said GK Butterfield, a former congressman who represented eastern North Carolina for nearly two decades.

"I'm expecting that Democrats will turn out in very large numbers. I think unaffiliated voters will break in our direction. That is in the direction of Vice President Harris and Tim Walz," said Butterfield.

While both sides are hoping to win, they do appear to agree that the race could be very close.

"In North Carolina, you know it's always close. It's always going to be close in North Carolina. We're a swing state here," said Wasserberg.

"The eyes of the nation are on North Carolina. We are a toss-up state by every evaluation, every definition," said Butterfield.