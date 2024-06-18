Races to watch in this year's Virginia primary election

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The polls are officially open for this year's primary election in Virginia.

On Tuesday, voters in Hampton Roads are making some big choices for all state and local races coming up in November.

Races to watch:



Republican Senate primary: Five candidates on the ballot— Hung Cao , Jonathan Emord , Edward Garcia Jr. , Scott Parkinson and C.L. Smith Jr. —are hoping to push Democratic incumbent Tim Kaine out of his seat in November.

Voters in Williamsburg, James City County and the Middle Peninsula will decide between two Democratic candidates: Leslie Mehta and Herbert Jones Jr. Both are vying for the seat currently held by Republican Robert Wittman . In District 2—which includes Virginia Beach, Suffolk and Chesapeake— Jake Denton faces off against Missy Cotter Smasal in the Democratic primary. The winner will run against incumbent Republican Jen Kiggans .



Make sure to bring a form of ID—like a driver's license or a passport—to the polls. If you don't have an ID or are not a registered voter here in Virginia, you can still vote using a provisional ballot.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

Stay with News 3 for updates on today's results.