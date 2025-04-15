Rep. Bobby Scott holds Newport News town hall to discuss federal cuts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A packed crowd gathered at Gethsemane Baptist Church on Monday night for a town hall meeting hosted by Congressman Bobby Scott.

The event, aimed at discussing the ongoing situations in Washington, D.C., covered a range of topics affecting the local community.

Sharon Nickols, a participant at the town hall, expressed her apprehension regarding potential cuts to the Department of Education.

"I'm very concerned about the cuts being made to quality child care programs," said Nickols, voicing her concerns about how these reductions could impact local children’s programs on the peninsula. She emphasized the importance of these programs, especially for children who rely on them for healthy meals.

Congressman Scott highlighted the defensive stance Democrats find themselves in amidst efforts to pass a budget that could severely reduce funding for essential nutrition programs.

"We need four Republicans to join us … and we can defeat efforts to pass a budget that will decimate funding for nutrition programs,” Scott explained.

The congressman emphasized that these town hall meetings serve to keep constituents informed about recent developments he considers troubling.

“People are concerned about the chaos in Washington and the effect that it’s going to have on individuals,” Scott noted.

The town hall provided audience members the opportunity to question the congressman on varied subjects, including women's and transgender rights and discussions surrounding federal budget cuts.

Dr. Eric Claville, a political analyst and the event's moderator, commented on the trend of town hall meetings increasing in frequency among Democrats.

“Right now, whether Republicans will engage, if they’ll start to engage more…but you’ll definitely see this ramp up in the commonwealth,” he said, acknowledging the concerns people have about their social safety nets.

In a post-event discussion, Congressman Scott addressed new legislation he introduced to increase the national minimum wage to $17 an hour by 2030.

Scott pointed out the inadequacy of current wages, stating, “There’s no county in the United States where a family where the breadwinner is working full-time at minimum wage can afford a modest two-bedroom apartment.”

WTKR News 3 has reached out to local Republicans for their reactions to Congressman Scott's town hall in Newport News. Updates will be provided as responses come in.