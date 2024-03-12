Rep. Jen Kiggans brings nearly $14 million in funding to Southeast Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Jen Kiggans said she secured $13,755,000 for local projects across Southeast Virginia Tuesday in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024.

"I was proud to fight for these important funding requests on behalf of Southeast Virginia and am glad they have now been signed into law. I have no doubt these projects will have a positive impact here in the Hampton Roads community!” Kiggans said.

According to a breakdown from Kiggans office, the money will go to the following projects:



Children's Hospital of the King's Daughter: $375,000

This funding will expand affordable care and ensure that the hospital "can continue to serve as a leader in child abuse and neglect care and remain at the forefront of the latest evidence-based practices and treatments."

Virginia Beach Police Department Creeds Training Facility: $693,000

This funding will be used to repair and/or construct buildings in the police department's training facility.

An Achievable Dream, Virginia Beach: $960,000

This funding will expand childcare services for high-risk youth and their families.

Laskin Road Improvement Project: $3,000,000

This funding will provide increased capacity and safety improvements on Laskin Road from Red Robin Road to Oriole Drive.

Chesapeake Police Department Patrol Vessel Replacement: $500,000

This funding will purchase a new patrol vehicle for adverse weather conditions and maritime escort through the Port of Hampton Roads.

King's Highway Bridge Replacement, Suffolk: $3,040,000

This funding will be used to construct a new 4,200-foot, two-lane bridge across the Nansemond River, connecting Kings Highway to Godwin Boulevard.

Eastern Shore Broadband Authority Broadband Expansion: $286,000

This funding will be used to build around 10 miles of fiber to provide broadband to the residents of Custis Neck, Folly Creek Club, Henry's Point, and Locustville.

Eastern Shore Sanitation Improvements: $693,000

This funding will go to the construction and modification of municipal sewage treatment plants.

Eastern Shore Potable Water Treatment Plant Upgrades: $1,000,000

This funding will go to the improvement of the City of Suffolk's G. Robert House Jr. Water Treatment Plant.

Franklin City Radio Upgrades: $400,000

This funding will be used to improve communications between the City of Franklin and the County of Southhampton.

Isle of Wight County Elevated Storage Tank $1,250,000

This funding will be used to aid the construction of an elevated storage tank for fighting fires.



Local government officials and non-profit groups seeking funding for community projects in 2024 are asked to contact the congresswoman's office for guidance and information.