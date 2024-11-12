Rep. Kiggans outlines goals for second term in Congress

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia) outlined her goals for a second term during a press conference with reporters on Monday afternoon.

Due to late results on Election Night, Kiggans was not able to give a victory speech that night.

On Monday, she thanked supporters following her victory over Democrat Missy Cotter Smasal, which as of Monday was a bigger margin than her victory in 2022.

It's not confirmed the GOP will keep power of the House of Representatives, but trends are pointing that way.

That means Republicans will have complete control of Congress and the White House.

Kiggans said she would be focused on improving the economy, securing the southern border, a strong national defense, and making communities safer.

"I hope that one of the first things we do is extend the Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. That'll be a priority of mine. We always address some of the reckless spending. We've tried to address that in the last Congress. I hope we make a little more movement now that we have the Senate and the White House back," she said.

News 3 also asked her about President-Elect Donald Trump's plans to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

"I haven't heard any specifics from the Administration. We haven't had any legislative policy proposals put in front of us, but I know that border security has been where Republicans have been focused for the last two years," she said. "I think you'll continue to see us going in that direction of continuing the wall, making sure that our Border Patrol is supported- that they have not only the man power, but the technology.

Kiggans says she wants to continue her committee work of overseeing the Dept. of Defense and Veterans Affairs, but also potentially be on the Intelligence Committee in the new Congress.