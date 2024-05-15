Watch Now
Spanberger talks plans for Virginia governorship

Posted at 10:33 AM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 10:33:53-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The race to be the next governor of Virginia isn't until 2025 and the only candidate in the race visited Hampton Roads this week.

Abigail Spanberger is a member of Congress representing Virginia's seventh district, which stretches from Central to Northern Virginia.

The Democrat is currently the only candidate in the race after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney dropped out of the race to run for lieutenant governor.

If elected, the former CIA officer would be the first female governor of Virginia.

"In running for governor, I want to focus on the strength of our education system here in Virginia. I want to continue working to lower costs for Virginia families, which is something I'm focused on at the federal level certainly is something in the governor's office that I will continue to champion. Issues of safety across our Commonwealth are most important," said Spanberger.

So far, no Republicans have announced they're running for governor.

Both Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares are considered potential candidates.

