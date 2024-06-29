Thousands of Trump supporters flock to Virginia farm for campaign rally

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Thousands of people turned out to Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake to see former President Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally, despite the sweltering heat.

WATCH FULL SPEECH: Trump rallies fans at first speech since debate against Biden

FULL SPEECH: Trump holds rally day after debating Biden

Several dozens of people needed medical attention due to heat-related problems, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. A handful of people had to be taken to the hospital, the department added.

WATCH: More heat, humidity, and storms this weekend

Friday Morning Weather Webcast

But overall, Trump supporters tell us they were thrilled, delighted and excited to listen to him speak.

“I think it is the most wonderful thing that could happen to Virginia Beach,” said Allan Cordrey.

People were at the farm for hours before Trump addressed the crowd.

WTKR

Steve Helber/AP People arrive ahead of a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump in Chesapeake, Va., Friday June 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Some people traveled hours to see him speak but many of the supporters were from Hampton Roads.

Mike Hopkins of Virginia Beach said the rally is a once-in-a-lifetime event.

WATCH: Democrats, veterans hold press conference before former Trump's Chesapeake rally

Veterans and Democratic Party of Virginia speak out against Trump

Drew Miller brought his child to the event and said it felt really good to hear from the former president. He said the crowd was bigger than he thought it would be.

WTKR

Tolson Jackson, 18, said this will be the first election that he is able to vote in. He thought it was important to come out and he encourages his peers to vote for Trump.

Chesapeake resident Judy McPherson, 72, said she got there at 2:15 a.m. to secure her spot.

WATCH: Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin speaks at Trump rally

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at Trump rally

There were all kinds of vendors selling food, clothing and a variety of merchandise.

News 3

Many Trump supporters at the rally told us they are optimistic about what will happen this November, especially after watching the debate Thursday night.