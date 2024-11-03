Thousands of voters turn out in Hampton Roads for final day of early voting

NORFOLK, Va. — Voters came out in Hampton Roads Saturday for a final push of early voting.

Hours before the 5 p.m. deadline, some polling places saw long lines. At two locations in Norfolk, it was a different story.

"Currently no lines—so walk right in do our thing and walk out," said Carson Deardorff, a Norfolk voter.

There, voters told News 3 that early voting reduced some of the day-of voting stress.

"I was worried about the lines, especially because I'm here with my disabled husband and we would come together. So we decided this morning. We're like you know what let's just go down there and get it done," said Kimberly Wise, Norfolk voter.

Everyone wanted their voice to be heard.

"Were there any key issues that brought you out today?" asked News 3 reporter Erika Craven.

"Absolutely," said Wise. "The finances of our government and our nation is very important, also our basic freedoms, First Amendment, Second Amendment and who is going to uphold those rights for us overall."

"[I'm] early voting in the probably most important election in years . . . You have women's rights on the line, you have just human decency, just basic rights are up for grabs. And it's important to come out and support your fellow humans by hopefully voting for something that's going to better them," said Angel Snyder, Norfolk voter.

"I mean voting just in itself is always important to do and everyone should have the opportunity to do it," added Deardorff.

The voters who spoke to News 3 certainly weren't alone at the polls in Hampton Roads.

As of 3:30 Saturday afternoon Hampton saw more than 25,500 in-person early voters during the early voting period, and Virginia Beach saw more than 88,300. At the end of the early voting period Suffolk tallied more than 20,200.

As of Saturday, the Virginia Public Access Project reports 33.8 percent of registered voters turned out for early voting across the state.

While early voting has ended, there's still time to cast your ballot.

Election Day is November 5.