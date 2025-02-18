Va, NC under state of emergency ahead of snow

RICHMOND, Va. — "If you are not where you want to be by midnight tonight, don’t go," Gov. Glenn Youngkin told Virginians during his press conference on Tuesday, aiming to ensure safety and clear roads for VDOT crews and first responders.

The Virginia governor discussed the commonwealth's planned response to the impending winter weather while providing updates on last weekend's flooding in southwest Virginia.

Youngkin declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the winter weather on February 10. He reiterated this declaration during Tuesday's press conference.

Youngkin began by thanking the first responders for their efforts in southwest Virginia. However, with the winter weather expected to hit Virginia early Wednesday morning, he said, "we're asking them to put on the boots again."

The government's main focus right now is preparing resources for the areas that will be most impacted by the heavy snowfall. Virginia State Police are under 24-hour shift notice, and Youngkin announced that National Guard troops will be deployed to Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore. He stressed the importance of preventative measures in these areas because they typically do not receive much snow.

“We have more guardsmen that are being called up, we are leaving one of our guard deployments in south Virginia,” Youngkin said, ensuring that flood recovery efforts don't get completely stalled by the winter weather.

Utility companies and the VDOT will be working to minimize power outages during the winter weather. The governor mentioned that crews are stationed across the commonwealth to respond to downed power lines.

Resource shipments of meals and bottled water will be sent to Richmond for an easy transport to Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore when needed. Since Richmond is nearly in the dead center of the commonwealth, it is an advantageous place to stock emergency resources for distribution.

“We did make a formal request for an accelerated declaration of emergency from the federal government,” Youngkin said.

The governor thanked the Trump administration and even mentioned that he discussed the incoming winter weather with the FEMA Director and President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff. Youngkin acknowledged the worries many have regarding the cuts to the federal government's workforce, but he said it was necessary to ensure tax dollars were being properly allocated.

Attorney General Jason Miyares said his office will be “vigorously enforcing laws that protect Virginians,” when discussing the potential price gouging of essential resources (including but not limited to: water, ice, food, batteries, generators, tree removal services).

Complaints can be filed in the AG's Office of Consumer Protection. Miyares said his office determines price gouging by checking the prices of said product 10 days before the crisis hits. Instances of price gouging for gasoline should be reported to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“When we are in a state of emergency like this, it is a time to help one another, not a time to pursue extraordinary profit,” Youngkin said.