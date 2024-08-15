VDOE shares proposed guidance on cellphone use in K-12 public schools

RICHMOND, Va. — State educators have finalized their proposed guidance aiming to ban students in K-12 public schools from using phones during class.

In July, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order that tasked the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) with creating policies and procedures regarding students' cellphone use for public schools to implement.

The department released the following draft guidance for elementary school, middle school and high school students:

Elementary School

If a parent determines an elementary student needs to bring a cell phone or personal electronic communication device to school, it must be stored, off, and away from the student during the school day. It should not be used in the school building or on the school grounds before or after school.



Middle School

In middle school, a students should not have an easily accessible cell phone or personal electronic communication device during the bell-to-bell school day. School divisions should establish local policies that determine cell phone and personal electronic communication device use within the school building or on school grounds outside of bell-to-bell, including before and after school.



High School

In high school, students should not have an easily accessible cell phone or personal electronic communication device during the bell-to-bell school day. Outside of the bell-to-bell instructional time, cell phones and personal electronic communication devices may be used on a high school campus before or after school.

The department also proposed the following guidance for using cellphones during an emergency:

"The Department also heard the concerns expressed by parents regarding students with documented medical conditions who use their phones to monitor their medical needs. With input from with school nurses, pediatricians, and health care officials, the draft guidance recognizes students with medical needs may have an exemption included in their 504, IEP and/or individualized health care plans.



Parents were also very clear that they needed the ability to know about their child’s well-being during an emergency situation. The Department recognized the importance of emergency communications to parents and is requiring that all school divisions build plans to communicate directly with parents, as well as reunification plans with children and parents, into their already required crisis and contingency plans. School divisions should discuss those emergency communication and reunification plans with parents so that parents and students know how such situations will be handled proactively if they occur.



Parents also asked for the ability to communicate to their children during the school day in case of a family-based emergency. While many schools already have such procedures in place, the Department’s guidance looks to school divisions to treat family emergencies with urgency and ensure that students have the information and the support needed. Each school should share their family-based emergency school plan procedures with parents and students, as well as post them on their website."

When drafting these policies, VDOE representatives gathered input from parents, students, teachers and others across the commonwealth.

VDOE’s final guidance will be completed in September for school divisions to adopt by January 1, 2025, according to a VDOE release. However, school divisions can adopt policies and procedures that are "more comprehensive" than VDOE's guidance before then if they choose to do so, the release says.

