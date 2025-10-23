Virginia Democrats reportedly pushing to redraw congressional maps amid nationwide redistricting battle

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Democrats are reportedly planning to discuss redrawing the state’s congressional maps during an upcoming special session, according to a top GOP state lawmaker and reports from the New York Times.

This comes after a handful of GOP-led states – including Texas, Missouri and North Carolina – revised their U.S. House districts to be more favorable towards Republicans during next year’s midterms. Democratic state lawmakers are starting to launch counter efforts, first in California and now, seemingly, in Virginia.

News 3 obtained a letter sent by Virginia House Speaker Don Scott to lawmakers on Thursday informing them of the House reconvening a 2024 special session on Monday. While the letter doesn’t state the purpose of the meeting, The New York Times reports it’s to discuss redistricting efforts spearheaded by Democratic state lawmakers.

The New York Times explains they’re able to hold the session due to a technicality: since the special session was left open by Democrats in May 2024, Del. Scott and Sen. Mamie Locke – both Democrats – have the authority as House Speaker and Chair of the Virginia State Senate’s Rules Committee, respectively, to reconvene.

Virginia House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore held a press gaggle Thursday, during which he said he believes the special session was called to discuss redistricting. When speaking with media, Del. Kilgore questioned the legality of launching an effort to redraw congressional maps during an election.

“We are going to use everything legally, everything that we can do to stop this power grab,” he said.

Del. Kilgore says a redistricting proposal would need to pass in the Virginia House and Senate, but governor approval isn’t needed. If it passes in both chambers, Virginians would then vote on the redrawn maps.

WTKR News 3 has reached out to House Speaker Don Scott for comment on the reported redistricting effort. This article will be updated if we get a response.