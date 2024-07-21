Virginia, North Carolina politicians react to Biden ending reelection campaign

President Joe Biden is no longer seeking reelection, according to a letter posted to the president's social media pages on Sunday afternoon.

After overwhelmingly winning the Democratic primary vote for the 2024 Presidential Election, Biden was expected to officially be named the Democratic nominee at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.

However, following what many saw as a poor performance during June's presidential debate with former President Donald Trump, members of the 81-year-old's party began to question if he could win reelection against the Republican in November.

Reactions from politicians in our area regarding Biden's announcement are as follows:

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) made the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"As I have been saying for weeks, President [Joe Biden] is a patriotic American who has always put the needs of our country ahead of himself. For more than five decades, he has served this country admirably as a Senator, Vice President, and now President. His decision today reflects the same patriotism that George Washington and Teddy Roosevelt demonstrated when they selflessly put their country above their own political ambitions.

"From ushering in an economic recovery from the pandemic that is the envy of the world, to finally rebuilding our roads and bridges, reclaiming our leadership on the international stage, lowering the cost of prescription drugs and capping the cost of insulin, President Biden has achieved historic progress for our country. I’m deeply grateful for his years of service.

"I am laser-focused on building on the historic accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration, by continuing to lower costs for Virginians, protecting our democracy at home and abroad, and safeguarding Americans’ reproductive freedoms. I’m looking forward to working with my friend [Kamala Harris] and a great ticket mate to keep Virginia blue so that we can continue to build on our progress."

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) made the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“This nation owes Joe Biden a debt of gratitude for putting everything on hold to run in 2020 and taking the reins as President during a particularly turbulent time. He charted a bright path forward for our nation after four tumultuous years under the former administration.

“President Biden has made historic contributions to our nation. His love of country and loyalty to the American people has been unwavering. He will undoubtedly go down in the history books as a true American patriot.

“After all he’s done, I respect President Biden’s difficult decision to step aside in this upcoming election, and I look forward to hearing more from him later this week.

“While there has to be an orderly process and the decision ultimately rests in the hands of the DNC delegates, I believe Vice President Harris has the experience, energy, and resolve to lead our nation.

“This November, we must defeat Donald Trump and his backwards agenda.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, made the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"President Biden has cemented his place among our nation's finest Presidents. When our democracy faced danger, President Biden stood strong as the rarest type of leader who could help us forge ahead with a vision to repair our country's soul.

"He was able to pass transformative legislation that will benefit our economy, our families, and our country for generations to come.

"Just as impactful as the laws he passed, though, is his ability to listen to everyday people, relate to their struggles, and give them hope. I'm deeply grateful to call President Joe Biden my friend, and I thank him from the bottom of my heart for his service to our great nation."

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Make no mistake, whether it’s border czar Kamala Harris or someone else, it’s the Biden/Harris Adminstration’s weak leadership and resulting chaos around the world and here at home that is on the ballot this November. It’s time for our nation to now come together with resolve to secure our borders, structure safe communities, grow an economy that lifts up all Americans and restores peace through strength."

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-North Carolina) released the following statement:

"It is altogether fitting for President Biden’s decision to end his campaign for reelection. America is not about one person, but We the People," said Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. "Our country stands at a pivotal moment in its history which requires our leaders to be capable of governing under immense pressure. It is tragic it took a disastrous debate performance for the President to be pushed into to his decision. The Democratic machine, and its allies in the media, having been lying to the American people for as long as they could about Biden’s mental acuity, with only political pressure from donors forcing them to admit their deceit.

"Our country has suffered immensely under the Biden-Harris Administration. Their record is defined by historic and painful inflation, record energy costs, a border invasion of epic proportions and political weakness on the international stage. Such blunders have led to hardships on the lower and middle classes, the allowance of individuals into this country who wish to do us harm and global instability that has emboldened our enemies. With President Biden now endorsing Kamala Harris, he is endorsing a woman who cannot keep executive staff members and who failed in her only job. She oversaw, as the “Border Czar,” the greatest invasion our nation has ever seen. Because of both of these individuals, we, as a nation, are less secure at home, financially and physically, as we have ever been."

Del. Don Scott (D-Virginia) made the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Thank you, [Joe Biden] for your unwavering belief in America. Thank you for the exemplary way you have led. At a time when America's very democracy was challenged, you calmed the country and brought us through a devastating crisis and put us back on track. I'm very grateful to you, sir."

Jason Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia, made the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"For years Washington democrats knew that [Joe Biden] was not capable to serve as president yet they stood with him to hold onto power. This is one of the greatest political scandals in American history; the White House hid from the American public his decline, jeopardizing each and everyone one of us. They lied and just disenfranchised 14 million primary voters

"If [Joe Biden] believes he’s not physically capable of serving as president in January ‘25 it really means he’s not capable to serve now and needs to resign. We can’t afford any more weak leadership"

DPVA Chairwoman Susan Swecker released the following statement:

"President Joe Biden has been one of the most transformative and effective presidents in history. In 2020, he ran with a promise to restore the soul of our nation, and he did just that. He has–and will continue to–deliver on his campaign promises that have changed the lives of millions of Americans by leading us out of the pandemic, rebuilding our economy, and reestablishing America’s position as a trusted global leader. President Biden has never been in politics for himself. Though his decision not to run is painful for so many of us, it represents his greatest quality: unwavering patriotism and service to the American people. Joe Biden’s decision to step aside is one that we deeply respect and we thank him for everything that he has done and will continue to do."