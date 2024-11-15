Virginia Senators Kaine, Warner intrigued by Trump's pick for Defense Department

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are reacting to President-Elect Donald Trump's nomination of Pete Hegseth to be the next Defense Secretary.

"I don't know the guy. I don't know much about him," Kaine told reporters Thursday. "As a member of the Armed Services committee, he'll come forward for a confirmation hearing and I look forward to hopefully having a discussion with him in-person."

Hegseth is an Army combat veteran, who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan and earned two Bronze Stars.

For the past eight years, he's been a host on Fox News.

"We need to have individuals who have the experience, the know how, the ability to work candidly with the civilian defense work force and the military defense work force," said Warner about the Defense Secretary position. "I think that individual has a tough row to hoe to make the case he's got those qualifications."

Nationwide, Republicans are praising the pick.

"Pete Hegseth, obviously, has a decorated military career and I think he will be a strong choice," said Rep. Mike Lawler (R-New York).

Hegseth has raised eyebrows. Recently, on a podcast, he said, "I'm straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles. It hasn't made us more effective."

Kaine responded to the statement. "I can tell you somebody who's questioning the capacity of women to serve, I don't think he's been paying attention."

"I know many women who have served in combat and served in our military and certainly they do a phenomenal job serving. I'll let him better articulate his view on that matter," said Lawler.

Hegseth will certainly be asked about that as he faces confirmation in the new year.