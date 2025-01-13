WATCH LIVE: Gov. Youngkin delivers State of the Commonwealth address

Watch live: Gov. Youngkin delivers State of the Commonwealth
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will deliver his State of the Commonwealth address at 10 a.m. Monday.
The General Assembly convened their 2025 session on Wednesday — however, the water crisis in Richmond forced the lawmakers to take a recess until Monday.
Youngkin will announce his policy agenda to the Democrat-controlled General Assembly. Last week, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced his support for 11 bills and resolutions.
Key points from the address:
- The governor proposed $5 million to fund Virginia Opportunity Scholarships for low-income families. This will give $5,000 to 10,000 impacted households.
- Youngkin touted the job growth under his administration. He says 257,000 more Virginians are working since Jan. 2022.
- Relief for car taxes and the complete removal of taxes on tips were endorsed by Youngkin.
- Youngkin wants to double Virginia's power generation in the next 10 years, he said building more natural gas power plants will help achieve this goal — renewable resources were dismissed as inefficient to meet the target.
- Urged the General Assembly to back his child care reform bill, which focuses on improving facilities in areas with limited access to child care.
- Reaffirmed his anti-retail marijuana stance, claims its usage is linked to gang activity and car collisions.
- Promoted Operation Ceasefire, an initiative aimed at policing high-crime neighborhoods. Youngkin touted the recent seizures of illegal guns and drugs.
- Youngkin wants to make flying a drone over a critical infrastructure a class 4 felony.
- The governor endorsed the establishment of a disaster assistance fund to help those impacted by hurricane damages in Southwest Virginia.