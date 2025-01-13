WATCH LIVE: Gov. Youngkin delivers State of the Commonwealth address

Watch live: Gov. Youngkin delivers State of the Commonwealth

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will deliver his State of the Commonwealth address at 10 a.m. Monday.

The General Assembly convened their 2025 session on Wednesday — however, the water crisis in Richmond forced the lawmakers to take a recess until Monday.

Youngkin will announce his policy agenda to the Democrat-controlled General Assembly. Last week, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced his support for 11 bills and resolutions.

Key points from the address:

