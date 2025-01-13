Will Richmond's water crisis lead to a push for investment in infrastructure?

NORFOLK, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared the state of Virginia to be strong during an address in front of lawmakers on Monday morning.

The address was delayed from last week due to the water crisis in Richmond, which he briefly acknowledged.

“We are gathering here a few days later than usual after the difficult and frustrating water crisis in Richmond last week," he said.

The crisis has led to speculation that lawmakers may want to specifically address water infrastructure during their session.

Youngkin has indicated he wants to see the results of a state investigation before providing specific plans.

He has previously acknowledged the need to address critical systems, saying, “At the end of the day, I have been an advocate for funding into our water systems across the state, and we have made available record support to date. I am eager to have those discussions.”

In response to Youngkin's address, Democrats said they would make it a priority. “We should be focusing on real plans to address access to renewable energy, clean water, and the critical investments needed in our infrastructure to deliver those services,” said Sen. Lashrecse Aird (D-Petersburg).

To learn more about what that might mean, News 3 spoke with Darren Olson, chair of the American Society of Civil Engineers Committee on America’s Infrastructure.

“Many times they're out of sight and out of mind, so it's not the first thing we think about when we think about replacing some infrastructure," he said.

A report from the EPA found it would cost $9.4 billion over the next 20 years to adequately address Virginia's water infrastructure needs.

Olson noted that much of the water infrastructure, such as pipes, is aging. “It is not uncommon to have infrastructure in the ground that's over a hundred years old.”

When issues arise, he believes it signals the need for forward-thinking solutions.

“It's easy to talk about needing additional funding when something like what happened in Richmond occurs, but it's much better to take proactive steps to fund our infrastructure on a consistent and continual basis throughout its lifespan.”