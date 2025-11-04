Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears spends time in Virginia Beach ahead of Election Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On the eve of Election Day, Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears rallied supporters at her alma mater, Regent University, as she made her final pitch to voters.

Earle-Sears appeared alongside fellow Republicans — Attorney General Jason Miyares and lieutenant governor nominee John Reid — during the Monday night event in Virginia Beach.

“We cannot afford this woman. She is just wrong for Virginia,” Earle-Sears said, referring to her opponent, Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

Throughout the night, Earle-Sears focused her remarks on lowering energy costs, growing small businesses, and what she called “choosing the right path for the Commonwealth.”

The rally came as Spanberger spent her final day on the campaign trail visiting Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, encouraging young voters to cast their ballots.

“You all, I just ask that you get every last person out to vote — because at this moment, their voices matter,” Spanberger told supporters.

Her appearance followed a weekend rally in Norfolk, where former President Barack Obama joined her to energize voters across the state.

“We have a chance to elect a leader who will help build a stronger, brighter, better future for Virginia,” Obama told the crowd Saturday.

Both candidates have framed the race as a defining moment for Virginia’s future. The winner will make history as the state’s first woman elected governor.