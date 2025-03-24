With deadline looming, Gov. Youngkin announces budget amendments

NORFOLK, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Virginia) has until 11:59 p.m. Monday to act on the bills passed by the General Assembly, including the state budget.

While Youngkin aims for the elimination of the car tax, there does appear to be agreement on giving money back to taxpayers.

Single taxpayers would receive a $200 rebate in October, while joint filers would receive $400 under the budget agreement.

This initiative is part of a $1.1 billion tax relief package included in the budget. However, Youngkin did not get everything he wanted, particularly regarding the personal property, or car tax.

“I believe strongly that the best form of tax relief in Virginia today is the car tax. It’s the most hated tax in America—but I have agreed with the General Assembly that this year, we will press forward with tax rebates,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin said federal government cuts may lead to "some economic dislocation," but he said there are currently 250,000 job openings in the state and that the Commonwealth has set aside money for a reserve fund to help protect against uncertainties ahead.

“Virginia is ready. We have jobs, we have strong reserves—$5 billion. We have a budget that continues to invest forward,” Youngkin added.

As the deadline approaches, he also has until 11:59 p.m. to act on other bills passed this year. Although he did not specify how many bills he might veto or amend, he alluded to certain bills facing similar fates as those he previously addressed, such as the legislation regarding the legalization of retail sales of marijuana.

“If I vetoed it last year, there’s a high likelihood I’ll veto it again this year,” Youngkin noted.

Virginia lawmakers are scheduled to return to Richmond next week to consider whether to agree to the governor's recommendations.