Prosecutors to seek death penalty for man accused of killing 3 people in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - News 3 has learned that prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting three people, including a 3-year-old girl, in Elizabeth City in December 2021.

Ricky Etheridge Jr. was arrested in Norfolk on Dec. 16, 2021, after being wanted for three counts of murder.

The Dec. 2, 2021, shooting happened in the 500 block of Perry Street and Jordan Street, killing 18-year-old Jaquan White of Elizabeth City; 39-year-old Takeyia De’Shay Berry of Manteo; and 3-year-old Allura Pledger, Berry's daughter, also of Manteo.

De'Shay Berry's family De'Shay Berry and her 3-year-old daughter, Allura Pledger

Three more people were injured, including 40-year-old Roderick White, Jaquan White's cousin.

Another man, Terence Tyrone Seymore, was also arrested in connection with this shooting.

The case has been continued until the week of May 9.

