Cererlac and Farmalac baby formula manufacturer issues recall

The products are being recalled because they were not evaluated by the FDA
Posted at 10:12 AM, May 28, 2024
PROSPER, Tx. — Dairy Manufacturers Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of certain Ceralac and Farmalac baby formula products because they were not properly evaluated, according to the FDA.

The FDA issued a release on May 25, stating that Crecelac Infant 0-12, Farmalac 0-12, and Farmalac 0-12 Low lactose were found in non-compliance with agency requirements.

The FDA said it had not evaluated the products to determine whether they met the U.S. food safety and nutritional standards.

No illnesses related to the products have been reported to date, the agency said.

The FDA said that the products are labeled as infant formula and are packaged in a cardboard and aluminum can of 12.4 oz.

The recalled products are as follows:

Crecelac Infant 0-128 50042 40847 608/2025; 09/2025
Farmalac 0-128 50042 40841 408/2025; 09/2025
Farmalac 0-12 Low lactose8 50042 40839 108/2025; 09/2025

The FDA said that anyone who has purchased these products should stop using them, and return them to the place they were purchased for a full refund.

Anyone with questions regarding the products may contact the company at 1-972-347-2341 (Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST).

