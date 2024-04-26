Recalls every parent should know about, including Mario Kart racer cars & cribs

Mario Kart 24V Ride-On Racer Cars

JAKKS Pacific is recalling Mario Kart ride-on racer cars.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

These are really popular thanks to the Super Mario Brothers movie. The problem is, the acceleration pedal could get clogged and stick even when kids take their foot off, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

You can contact the company for a free repair kit.

For more info, click here.

Crate & Barrel Hampshire Cribs

Crate and Barrel is recalling these Hampshire cribs because support pins could come lose and the mattress could fall down, the CPSC says.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

They were sold in a few different colors. The company says if you have one, they'll send you a repair kit as well.

For more info, click here.

3M Peltor X4 Series Earmuffs

A lot of you probably have nose-reducing earmuffs for some of the louder events in Hampton Roads. If you have the ones pictured below from 3M, they may not work.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

These are the Peltor X4 Series. The issue is with ones made from March 2020 through September of 2022, the CPSC says. You'll find the date on the outside of the ear cups.

3M says they'll send you a free replacement.

For more info, click here.