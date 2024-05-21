Honda recalls 187K Ridgeline trucks for camera issue

If you drive a Honda, there's a new recall you should be aware of.

More than 187,000 Honda Ridgeline trucks have been recalled due to a rearview camera issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says in certain cold, wintry weather conditions, electric wiring tied to the camera might fatigue or break. That could prevent the driver from getting a proper rearview image, which could pose a potential crash risk.

Honda says it has received just over 400 claims relating to the issue as of earlier this month.

So far, there are no reports of any related injuries or deaths.

The recall is in effect for Honda Ridgeline pickup trucks with model years 2020 through 2024.

NHTSA's full safety recall report can be read here.