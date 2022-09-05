Shootings are up significantly in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - The City of Suffolk has had five shootings in the last month, according to the gun violence archive. Four of those shootings were deadly.

Police say the latest deadly shooting happened here on Saratoga Street. Police found the victim between two buildings.

Police say 30-year-old Caleb Pittman was tragically killed Sunday after being shot several times. Pittman’s father is devastated. He says his son had two young daughters.

"He was a strictly family man. He was very humbled, that’s why I don’t know why somebody would have wanted to kill him," Donald Pittman, the father of Caleb Pittman said.

Police say Pittman was pronounced dead on the scene when they arrived.

"He always had his girls with him, thank God yesterday when he got shot. Usually, he has his girls with him, I’m glad they weren’t with him," Pittman said.

The Saratoga Street homicide comes as the fifth shooting in Suffolk between August 5 and September 5. Three of those shootings happened less than a mile away from Downtown Suffolk.

Police still haven’t found a suspect or motive in the Wilson Street shooting that happened on August 20 killing a man.

Police are also still searching for a suspect in the West Washington Street homicide where a 19-year-old teen was killed.

A few miles away from Downtown Suffolk, police arrested a suspect in the Nansemond Parkway homicide where a 24-year-old woman was killed.

Shootings are up in Suffolk within the last four weeks with five shootings. That's compared to the previous four weeks when the city only saw one shooting.