Shootings over weekend in Portsmouth and Norfolk; update on triple shooting on Corpew Ave. in NF

Person shoots at officers in Downtown Portsmouth, hitting police vehicle. Police in Portsmouth say officers were responding to a call of shots fired early Monday morning when a person opened fire on them, striking a police vehicle.

It happened just after 2 a.m., according to a release. Officers say they received a call for gunshots near the corner of High Street and Dinwiddie Street in the city's Downtown area and were given a suspect description of a "male wearing a grey hoodie."

Police say that while officers were patrolling the area when they were suddenly shot at by a suspect matching the description. Bullets struck a police vehicle on the scene.

Officers were able to get the person into custody on Queen Street, about a block away from the initial call.

A woman has died after a triple shooting on November 6 in Norfolk. A woman has died following a triple shooting that happened less than a mile away from Norfolk State University's campus last week.

The shooting happened on the evening of Nov. 6 on Corprew Avenue, between Majestic and Norchester Avenues.

On Sunday, authorities announced Katrina S. Wade, 43, of Chesapeake, died at the hospital on Nov. 9.

Police said a 43-year-old man and a 24-year-old man went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not provide any details about suspects or what may have led up to the shooting.

Man dies after a shooting on Greenleaf Drive in Norfolk's Diggs Town. One person is dead after a shooting in Norfolk's Diggs Town neighborhood Saturday night.

On social media, police said they got the call around 8:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Greenleaf Drive.

Authorities said a man died at the scene. Another man was rushed to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not immediately release any details about motives or suspects in the case.

This morning's weather: Scattered showers in the morning, with clear afternoon skies

Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will have rain to start the week. Several days near 60° this week. Another rain chance from Thursday to Friday.

Mostly cloudy with showers to start the day. Scattered showers will continue through midday, with clearing skies later in the afternoon. Today looks like the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid-70s.

Much cooler and windy tomorrow. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s and a north wind at 10 to 20 mph.

This morning's traffic:

So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.

We Follow Through: Honor and sacrifice, paying tribute to our heroes this Veterans Day

Families are preserving history and paying tribute to the men and women who served our country. Duty, honor and sacrifice sum up today in a nutshell. Today is Veterans Day, and families in Williamsburg are giving back to say thank you. That's why cemetery leaders at Cedar Grove called on the community to honor those who served by placing flags for over 500 graves. Nearly 60 volunteers showed up last week, even the youngest in our community, to ensure every gravesite of a veteran had a flag for today. For 18 years, Cedar Grove Cemetery in Williamsburg has paid homage to military members who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Families say it's important to honor the memory of those who have lost their lives and reflect on what it means to serve the nation. Many volunteers were there in support of their own loved ones who have died fighting for our country. It's a tedious job to put all the flags down, but the work isn't done. Volunteers are needed to pick them up tomorrow.

