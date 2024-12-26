2025 laws, stolen gifts, celebrating Kwanzaa and Hanukkah: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: 2025 laws, stolen gifts, Kwanzaa and Hanukkah
As 2024 comes to a close, some laws in Virginia will start to take effect next year.
Individual income tax will go down from %4.75 to %4.5.
Virginians can also expect an increase in minimum wage. This has been a steady increase since the first initiative back in 2020 to eventually get the minimum wage to $15 an hour. At the start of 2025, the minimum wage will go from $12 dollars per hour to $12.41 per hour.
Car insurance requirements will increase to $50,000 for injury or death of a person. $100,000 for two or more, and $25,000 for property damage.
At the end of this year, Virginia will no longer follow California's electric vehicle mandate
Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement back in June, saying Virginians deserve the freedom to choose which car best fits them and their business.
Norfolk family’s car and gifts stolen on Christmas Eve—police officers pool money to help save Christmas.
Norfolk police told News 3 that a car was stolen from Midland Street. Inside were gifts that were to be given to young children. Eventually, police found the car, but no gifts were inside, authorities said.
Neighbor Donny Price called it a heartbreaking situation.
"When someone works so hard to please their children and something like that happens, it just breaks your heart, and it shouldn't happen like that," he said.
But the story ends on a positive note for this Christmas holiday.
Some of the Norfolk police officers who were part of the call and the shift took up a collection and gave the money to the family.
“Norfolk police officers show up every day and commit themselves to the health and well-being of others. Despite the circumstances, they display their best during even the most unfortunate of situations," said Chief Mark Talbot.
Police said they arrested two people connected to the incident. The two 22-year-olds were being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond on Christmas Eve.Norfolk PD officers pool together money to help family after car, gifts stolen
Today marks the first day of the week-long celebration of Kwanzaa, with night two of Hanukkah beginning later this evening.
Kwanzaa was created in 1966 as a non-religious way for African Americans to reconnect with their ancestral roots.
It is celebrated each year from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. A candle is lit each night on a seven-branched candelabra called the kinara.
Each day is dedicated to one of seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith. Gifts are often given to children.
This is also the fifth time in the last 114 years that the first night of Hanukkah coincides with Christmas. The reason the dates do not usually align is that the Hebrew calendar is based on the moon's cycles, while the Gregorian calendar, followed by Christianity, is based on the sun.
Hanukkah lasts for eight nights, with two blessings being chanted or recited every night. The tradition of lighting the menorah originates from a story in the Talmud in which a candle flame miraculously lasted for eight nights.
This morning's weather: Cool day with sunny weather, clouds gathering tomorrow
Forecaster Derrah Getter says we’re off to another cool start to the day today. Early morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with a light northeasterly breeze. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 40s with mainly sunny skies.
More clouds build back in Friday and we’ll be a lot more mild with highs in the low 50s. This weekend will be mostly dry to start but rain chances increase Sunday with scattered showers possible Sunday night.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
We Follow Through: Norfolk store owner's family discusses their loss
The family of a Norfolk man seeks justice after spending second Christmas without him.
The owner of the Triple C convenient store, 84-year-old James Carter, was shot and killed in December 2023.
"He was mistakenly killed unintentionally. Someone has to answer for that. You just don’t take out an 84-year old man on purpose," Dwayne Carter, James Carter son said.
Police say an argument happened outside of the store. Court documents say Carter was hit by a stray bullet and killed.
"Whatever dispute they got in out front caused the demise of my father," Carter said.
Three people were charged in connection with Carter’s murder, including two brothers: Dennis and Bruce Hisle.
Through it all, Dwayne says the holidays have been tough.
"His birthday was on December 5th. He would have been 85. The day he passed was on the 20th. So December is always going to be a complicated month for me," Dwayne said.
James ran the store before he passed. Now his son, Dwayne runs and owns the store.
"This was something for him to do. He basically ran this with his eyes closed," Dwayne said.
