Arrest in NN disappearance, gearing up for snow, US-Russia meeting: Sunrise Brief

More than seven years ago, Keir Johnson and her infant daughter Chloe went missing. In a press conference, police confirmed on Monday that they have arrested Chloe's father in connection to their disappearance.
Carlos Johnson Jr. (not married to Keir, their last names are a coincidence), 46, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He was arrested last Friday during a traffic stop in Newport News. Police say that he was a person of interest for "some time."
Keir and Chloe still have not been found. Newport News police are investigating the disappearance as a homicide. There has only been one "no body" case in the city of Newport News, which is when someone is convicted of murder without the victim's body being recovered.Ex-boyfriend charged with first-degree murder in case of Keir & Chloe Johnson's disappearance
Recent weather forecasts indicate that Hampton Roads could see up to 12 inches of snow Wednesday through Thursday. Cities will prioritize heavily trafficked roads for treatment.
For example, the city of Norfolk says they will clear bridges, overpasses and downtown streets first.
The city of Newport News says they treat and clear main highways and highly traveled roads first.
The city of Hampton says they will focus on bridges and overpasses before getting to secondary roads — however, the city says it doesn't have the staff to treat or clear residential neighborhoods.
City officials from Virginia Beach stated the main roads will be closely monitored, but side roads won't receive immediate attention.
News 3 is waiting to hear from Chesapeake, Suffolk and Portsmouth. Local hospitals have put their severe weather protocols in place to ensure staffing levels are adequate ahead of the forecasted snowfall.How Hampton Roads cities prioritize what roads to clear during a snowstorm
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met at the Diriyah Palace in Riyadh to negotiate the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian officials are notably absent from Tuesday's pivotal meeting.
This marks a stark contrast from the Biden administration's policy of isolating Russia throughout this conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would not accept any terms without a seat at the table. On Monday, France called an emergency meeting of European Union countries, and the U.K., to ensure the outcome is favorable to them and Ukraine.
Officials from the U.K. and Sweden indicated a willingness to deploy troops to Ukraine to maintain peace. Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk did not want to send Polish troops into the neighboring nation, but he urged his colleagues to invest in defense spending.
This morning's weather: Calm before the possible snow storm
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says today will be one of the calmer days this week. Highs in the low to mid 40s today with partly cloudy skies with light winds.
An area of low pressure is set to track across the Southeast Wednesday to Thursday. This system has the potential to bring us significant snowfall. Showers will start Wednesday morning to midday and move out Thursday morning to midday. The biggest question mark is the location of the rain/snow line. The latest trend has the rain/snow line lingering over NE NC. Most of the region is expected to get 6”+ of snow with some area seeing 10”+.
Highs will struggle to reach the mid 30s on Wednesday and Thursday. It will also get windy again. Winds will start to ramp up on Wednesday and wind gusts could reach 30+ mph on Thursday.
We Follow Through: Navy ship maintenance costs
A new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report is examining whether the Navy is getting the biggest bang for its buck when it comes to performing maintenance on combat surface ships. On average, the Navy invests approximately $6.5 billion annually in maintenance for these ships.
The report reveals that the Navy has encountered challenges related to maintenance.
“They have not been able to get good results for the money, so all too often ships are not fully maintained,” said Diana Maurer, a GAO director.
The GAO was requested by Congress to investigate the Navy's expenditures on maintenance programs for combat surface ships. The Navy operates around 150 combat surface ships, including cruisers, destroyers, and amphibious assault ships.
In December, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) met with shipbuilding industry representatives to discuss how Congress can provide more reliability and predictability to support planning efforts.
However, challenges persist, particularly concerning crew shortage
“Roughly speaking, we found for every six sailors the Navy says it needs to be aboard ships, it only has assigned five," said Maurer.
The report outlines 46 recommendations to address these concerns, including reviewing crew sizes on ships and reporting annually on the consequences of deferred maintenance.
