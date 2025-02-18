Arrest in NN disappearance, gearing up for snow, US-Russia meeting: Sunrise Brief

More than seven years ago, Keir Johnson and her infant daughter Chloe went missing. In a press conference, police confirmed on Monday that they have arrested Chloe's father in connection to their disappearance. Carlos Johnson Jr. (not married to Keir, their last names are a coincidence), 46, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He was arrested last Friday during a traffic stop in Newport News. Police say that he was a person of interest for "some time." Keir and Chloe still have not been found. Newport News police are investigating the disappearance as a homicide. There has only been one "no body" case in the city of Newport News, which is when someone is convicted of murder without the victim's body being recovered. Ex-boyfriend charged with first-degree murder in case of Keir & Chloe Johnson's disappearance

Recent weather forecasts indicate that Hampton Roads could see up to 12 inches of snow Wednesday through Thursday. Cities will prioritize heavily trafficked roads for treatment. For example, the city of Norfolk says they will clear bridges, overpasses and downtown streets first. The city of Newport News says they treat and clear main highways and highly traveled roads first. The city of Hampton says they will focus on bridges and overpasses before getting to secondary roads — however, the city says it doesn't have the staff to treat or clear residential neighborhoods. City officials from Virginia Beach stated the main roads will be closely monitored, but side roads won't receive immediate attention. News 3 is waiting to hear from Chesapeake, Suffolk and Portsmouth. Local hospitals have put their severe weather protocols in place to ensure staffing levels are adequate ahead of the forecasted snowfall. How Hampton Roads cities prioritize what roads to clear during a snowstorm